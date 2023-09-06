Open Menu

Defence Day Rally Held To Pay Homage To Martyrs Of Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Defence Day rally held to pay homage to martyrs of armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration Lakki Marwat on Wednesday held a rally in connection with Defence Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan's armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The rally was largely participated by officials of the district administration, representatives of political parties, religious leaders, social workers, students, teachers, traders and citizens.

The rally started from the Tehsil Govt Office Lakki City and after passing through various roads and bazaars of the city, culminated at Qargal Chowk.

The participants were holding national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans of patriotism and defence of Pakistan. They also chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Allah-o-Akbar".

The rally was led by the Assistant Commissioner HQs and AAC Revenue of Lakki Marwat district, Yasir Nazir and Ishaq Ali Khan.

The Additional Assistant Commissioners addressed the rally at various points and highlighted the importance of defence day and the sacrifices made by the Pakistani soldiers in 1965.

They said that Pakistan was a strong and sovereign country that could defend itself from any external threat. They praised the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces and assured them of their full support and cooperation. The people should remain united and vigilant against the enemies of Pakistan and to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

They reiterated their commitment to safeguard the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan. They also prayed for the peace and stability of Pakistan and its people.

The rally ended with a collective prayer for the martyrs and the Pakistan army.

