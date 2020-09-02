UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Rekindles Passion Of Independent Pakistani Nation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Defence Day rekindles passion of independent Pakistani nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson MPA Sabeen Gull Khan said on Wednesday that Defence of Pakistan Day 2020 has rekindled the passion this nation had rejoiced over victory Pakistani armed forces had registered against ugly designs of enemy forces in 1965 war.

This passion still flows like blood through our veins, she said while talking to APP.

Defence of Pakistan day symbolises the bravery of valiant armed forces of the country, she said adding that they also rendered numerous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

She said that enemy forces were still hell bent upon hatching conspiracies against Pakistan but added that government and armed forces were on the same page and would foil such attempts successfully.

She said that strong Pakistani armed forces have made the defence of the country impregnable.

She said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear armed state and added that PTI government want to establish good relations with the neighbours on the basis of equality.

Sabeen Gull Khan said that Pakistan would soon be on a trajectory of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

