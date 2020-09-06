UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Reminder Of Bravery, Sacrifices Of Armed Forces, Nation: NA Speaker

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:10 PM



ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said our nation and armed forces offered unprecedented sacrifices and showed unmatched courage during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965.

They said the nation always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army to defend every inch of the homeland.

They stated this in a message on the Defence day celebrated across the country on September 6 in commemoration of the sacrifice of martyrs of 1965 war.

The speaker said this day reminded about perseverance of our army personnel who laid down their lives to protect the homeland. He said Pakistan army held unique position in the world due to its professional excellence.

He said the whole world valued high the sacrifices and strategy adopted by Pakistan army to fight the war against terrorism.

Speaker Asad Qaiser reiterated the resolve saying, "We will defend our country till our last breathe." He said defence of the country was in strong hands and no surreptitious plan of enemy would be allowed to succeed.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said defence day reminded about unmatchable sacrifices offered by the nation in 1965 war.

He resolved, "We all stand shoulder by shoulder with our army and will not allow our enemy to sabotage the peace and development of this land".

