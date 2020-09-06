ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, on Sunday said Defence Day reminded us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by valiant soldiers of Pak army and complete unity shown by the nation on them for protection of motherland.

In a tweet he said, the whole nation supported the armed forces in repulsing thecowardly Indian attack. The services of Pak Army were immortal for strengthening of the country.