UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Reminds Bravery Of Forces, Unity: Mushtaq Ghani

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Defence Day reminds bravery of forces, unity: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker, KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that the nation and armed forces showed unprecedented unity and sacrifice their lives in the line of duty to defend their motherland during the 1965 war.

He stated this in a message on the Defense day of Pakistan here.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Pakistan is a responsible atomic power and we want relations with all neighbors on equality basis.

He said that we will defend our country till our last breath as our brave armed forces have defended the country in befitted manners.

Mushtaq Ghani said that defense day reminded about unmatchable sacrifices offered by the nation and our forces in the war of 1965 against India.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

15 minutes ago

â€˜Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Teamâ€™ aims ..

15 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

45 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.