Defence Day reminds bravery of forces, unity: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker, KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that the nation and armed forces showed unprecedented unity and sacrifice their lives in the line of duty to defend their motherland during the 1965 war.

He stated this in a message on the Defense day of Pakistan here.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Pakistan is a responsible atomic power and we want relations with all neighbors on equality basis.

He said that we will defend our country till our last breath as our brave armed forces have defended the country in befitted manners.

Mushtaq Ghani said that defense day reminded about unmatchable sacrifices offered by the nation and our forces in the war of 1965 against India.