Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggression: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Defence Day reminded us of the unprecedented courage and bravery shown by nation and its armed forces against the India's naked aggression

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023)

"On this day, the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with its brave armed forces and administered a shattering defeat to the enemy besides foiling its nefarious designs woth full vigor," the AJK PM said, adding that the spirit with which the Pakistan Army responded to foreign aggression would continue to inspire the coming generations.

The AJK PM, in his message on the Pakistan Defence Day, during the 1965 war, the Pakistani nation as well as the Army showed an unprecedented spirit of national unity and crushed the evil intentions of the enemy.

He said that the entire Kashmiri nation saluted the Pakistan Army for the supreme sacrifices it had rendered while safeguarding the geographical frontiers of the country.

He said the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control "consider the Pakistan Army as their saviour".

The Pakistan Army, he said, was making unprecedented sacrifices for the defence of the motherland and was fully capable of countering any aggression. "We have full confidence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces." "The Pakistan Army is the best army in the world and has full capacity to defend the country's territorial integrity," he added.

Referring to the abysmal situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK PM said that the Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the region.

On the one hand, the Indian occupation forces were killing innocent civilians in the IIOJK and on the other, they were shamelessly targeting innocent civilians on Pakistan side of the LOC, he added.

However, the Indian forces could not suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination by resorting to such mean tactics, he concluded.