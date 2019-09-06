Defence Day reminds of martyrs, ghazis' sacrifices : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said September 6 was the day to make the pledge that with unity , solidarity and sense of brotherhood Pakistan would be made a welfare state with impregnable defence.

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day, she said the day was celebrated to express solidarity with the brave Kashmiris.

She said the message for the world was that permanent peace in South Asia was not possible without solving the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in line with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Kashmir was the jugular vein and first line of defence of Pakistan, she said adding defending the viewpoint of Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

The Defence Day reminded of those days of war of September,1965 when the armed forces and people of Pakistan fully defended the independence, integrity and honour of the country against the aggression of India, she added.

Dr Firdous said on this day our armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

"We pay tribute to our martyrs and ghazis who wrote history with their acts of courage. This is day of martyrs and ghazis who with their blood ensured independence and security of the motherland." "Our martyrs are pride of the nation as they defeated enemy which was many times bigger than them. With their spirit of martyrdom, they wrote a memorable story of defence of motherland." "This is a memorable and glorious day in the military history of Pakistan," she added.

The Special Assistant said, "We need spirit and exemplary unity of 1965. This day is an expression of our strong determination to defend the motherland against all dangers."The armed forces were professionally capable and had the capacity to respond to any aggression of the enemy, she added.