UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Reminds To Renew Pledge Of Safeguarding Country's Geographical Boundaries: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:42 PM

Defence Day reminds to renew pledge of safeguarding country's geographical boundaries: MNA

The Defence Day (September 6) reminds to renew pledge of safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the motherland, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day (September 6) reminds to renew pledge of safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the motherland, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad.

Talking to APP, he said that brave Pakistani armed forces defeated heavy weight enemy on 6th of September, 1965. The sacrifices of Pak Army soldiers will be remembered forever, he added.

Pakistan Army is defending the country bravely, he said and added that now it is duty of every individual to forge unity among them to foil nefarious designs of anti Pakistan elements.

He said that enemies of Pakistan have realized this fact that they can not defeat Pakistan in battlefield.

He said that government is chalking out a comprehensive strategy to celebrate Pakistan Defence Day with full national zeal and zest.

On this day, special tributes would be paid to the martyrs of 1965 war, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Army Martyrs Shaheed September Government Weight Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

15 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges China to Control Fro ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee gains 61 paisas against dollar

5 minutes ago

SNGPL disconnects gas supply of various areas to p ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.