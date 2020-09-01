(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day (September 6) reminds to renew pledge of safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the motherland, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad.

Talking to APP, he said that brave Pakistani armed forces defeated heavy weight enemy on 6th of September, 1965. The sacrifices of Pak Army soldiers will be remembered forever, he added.

Pakistan Army is defending the country bravely, he said and added that now it is duty of every individual to forge unity among them to foil nefarious designs of anti Pakistan elements.

He said that enemies of Pakistan have realized this fact that they can not defeat Pakistan in battlefield.

He said that government is chalking out a comprehensive strategy to celebrate Pakistan Defence Day with full national zeal and zest.

On this day, special tributes would be paid to the martyrs of 1965 war, he added.