Defence Day reminds us of sacrifices, glorious victory of Pakistani nation: Nasir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday said that the 6th September defense reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices and glorious victory of the Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Army

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday said that the 6th September defense reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices and glorious victory of the Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Army.

On this day, the Pakistan Army created history by combining the evil intentions of the enemy country India.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Defense Day rally which was taken out from Airport Road and ended at Srina Chowk after marching its several routs.

The participants of the rally carried Pakistani flags and banners with slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that on Defense Day, the sacrifices of the brave and courageous people of Pakistan who stood up their army and fought against the enemy are also unforgettable.

Thanks to the unprecedented sacrifices of the children of Pakistan, today we have a prestigious place in history, he mentioned.

He said that Defense Day is a milestone in our national history, the war on this day highlighted the bright aspects of our collective attitudes, the September 6 teaches to live with dignity.

Remembering this day makes our brave forces and nation proud, the sacrifices of the martyrs are the crowning glory of the beloved country, he said.

He said that let us take a pledge today that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of the defence and honor of our country and would play role in developing the country.