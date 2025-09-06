Open Menu

Defence Day Reminds Us Of Sacrifices Made For Our Homeland: PS Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Defence Day reminds us of sacrifices made for our homeland: PS Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Speaker of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that Defence Day reminds us of the sacrifices made for our homeland.

In his message on Defence Day, he said that the martyrs safeguarded the country with their blood, and the nation will forever remain indebted to them.

Shah said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are the guarantee of the country’s defence and security.

Defence Day gives the message of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism, he said adding that the nation stands like a fortified wall with its soldiers.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

56 minutes ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

10 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

10 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

10 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

10 hours ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

10 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

10 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

10 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

10 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan