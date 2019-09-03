Defence Day seminar at Islamia University tomorrow

:A seminar in connection with Defence Day will be held at Ghotvi Hall of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A seminar in connection with Defence Day will be held at Ghotvi Hall of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur tomorrow.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob will be the Chief Guest. Later, an awareness walk will also be taken out.