Defence Day Signifies Bravery, Sacrifices Of Our Armed Forces And Nation: NA Speaker & Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Defence day signifies bravery, sacrifices of our armed forces and nation: NA Speaker & Deputy Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have said that our nation and armed Forces has offered unprecedented example of sacrifices, courage and bravery during the Indo-Pak war of 1965

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have said that our nation and armed Forces has offered unprecedented example of sacrifices, courage and bravery during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

They said that this nation always stands shoulder by shoulder with Pak Army to defend every inch of our homeland. They expressed these views in a message on Saturday regarding the Defence day to be celebrated across the country on September 6th in commemoration of the sacrifice Martyrs in 1965 war.

The Speaker said that this day reminds us about perseverance of our Army personnel who laid down their lives to protect this land. He said that Pakistan Army holds unique position in the world due to its professional excellence.

He said that the whole world values high the sacrifices and strategy adopted by Pak Army to fight the war against terrorism.

Speaker Asad Qaiser reiterated his resolve that we would defend our country till our last breathe. He said that Defence of the country is in strong hands and no surreptitious plan of enemy would be allowed to succeed.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Defence day reminds us about unmatchable sacrifices offered by this nation in 1965 war. He resolved that we all stand shoulder by shoulder with our Army and will not allow our enemy to sabotage the peace and development of this land.

