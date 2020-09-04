UrduPoint.com
Defence Day: Special Discount Offered By Noted Brands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Defence Day: Special discount offered by noted brands

All local and imported brand companies of eatables, clothes, shoes and other items in the provincial metropolis have offered a special sale discount to the customers on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, being observed on September 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :All local and imported brand companies of eatables, clothes, shoes and other items in the provincial metropolis have offered a special sale discount to the customers on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, being observed on September 6.

According to a survey conducted by APP at various markets and shopping malls here on Friday, all noted shopping malls including Amanah, Packages and Emporium have displayed banners offering discount on the various items.

Abdul Raheem, a senior citizen at Amanah Mall told APP that on knowing this opportunity, he has purchased clothes, shoes and perfume as he could not come out of his house amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation for the last five months.

He said that almost every brand's item is available at a very low price, adding apparently it seems that companies are trying to catch the attention of the clients so that the market activity could be restored.

He said that around 45 percent discount offer has been offered on all items.

Junaid Jamshed J. clothing, Bata, Cross Roads and many others have offered 25 percent discount to mark the Defence Day.

Hemani by Wasim Badami introduces 15 per cent discount, Khaddi up to 30 percent, Edenrobe up to 40 percent and Leisure Club offers 30 percent flat discount on all products on Defence Day. All brands are also offering theses attractive discounts on their online stores as well.

It may be mentioned here that beautiful banners inscribed with writings to pay tribute to the national heroes, Shuhada and Ghazis have been displayed at the major crossings and roads of the city.

The sale offer is valid till September 6, 2020.

