Defence Day: Sukkur pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) To commemorate Defence Day, the district Administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation on Friday hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Walking Track.

The event was graced by Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. MB Raja Dahrejo, Pakistan Navy Lieutenant Commander Faiq Shah, District and Sessions Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar, Chairman of Town Municipal Corporations, and representatives from various social and political organizations, educational institutions and citizens.

Prior to the flag-hoisting. Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dahrejo, kicked off the anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccines to children, marking the inauguration of the campaign.

Subsequently, a majestic 300-foot high national flag was unfurled, accompanied by a ceremonial salute presented by Sindh police personnel. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, a rally was organized from the Walking Track to Globe Chowk to pay homage to the valiant sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and to demonstrate unity with the Pakistan Army.

While talking to media, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh said that September 6, 1965, is a landmark Day recorded in Pakistan's history with golden words.

The courageous soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces fought a heroic war to safeguard Pakistan , laying down their lives in the process.

He stated that the army of the neighboring country, defying the international norms of warfare, attempted to launch surprise attack, but our valiant forces successfully thwarted it with bravery. He further said that they pay tribute and homage to the soldiers of Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, and other law enforcement agencies.

Our institutions are always on the battlefield, day and night, for the protection of our nation, he said and added that the people of Pakistan and every child of country stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces. We are proud of our forces and our soldiers. He said that only those nations progress, whose institutions are strong. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to strengthen our institutions. He stated that by gathering here today, we are all conveying a message of unity with our armed forces. Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh added that we take pride in our armed forces and September 6 is a day of pride for the entire nation, and I offer felicitations to the whole nation on this day.