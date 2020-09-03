UrduPoint.com
Defence Day To Be Celebrated In Jaranwala With Great Enthusiasm: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Defence Day to be celebrated in Jaranwala with great enthusiasm: MNA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Nawab Sher Waseer has said the Defence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in tehsil Jaranwala.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said the Defence Day was a historic day for the nation and the Pak Army fighting against much bigger enemy defeated it within 17 days.

He said the nation proved that they would not allow enemy to break sovereignty of the country.

He said:" The army martyrs are our great national heroes, therefore, theDefence Day will be celebrated with zeal and zest in Jaranwala to pay homage toour heroes."

More Stories From Pakistan

