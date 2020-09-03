UrduPoint.com
"Defence Day" To Be Celebrated With National Enthusiasm: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has said that "Defence Day" would be celebrated with national enthusiasm to pay tribute to valour of armed forces when they defeated evil designs of enemy

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has said that "Defence Day" would be celebrated with national enthusiasm to pay tribute to valour of armed forces when they defeated evil designs of enemy.

Presiding over a meeting to finalize programmes for Defense Day 6 here on Thursday, Agha Zaheer Abbas said that different programmes would be organized in the district while the main ceremony would be organised at Jinnah library Hall.

He said that parliamentarians, officers, students and a large number of local people would participate in the ceremonies.

The deputy commissioner directed health department to ensure 100 percent implementation of coronavirus SoPs during defense day ceremonies.

He said that families of martyrs would be invited and gifts would be distributed among them.

He directed assistant commissioners of all Tehsils to arrange ceremonies in this connection and distribute gifts among families of martyrs.

ADCR Muhammad Ikraam Malik, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera, DHO Dr Fazal-Ur-Rehman Bilal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

