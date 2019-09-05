UrduPoint.com
Defence Day To Be Observed As Kashmir Solidarity Day

Thu 05th September 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :As decided by the Government of Pakistan, Defence day would be commemorated as Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow.

Same would be observed at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, all faculty, staff members and students would gather at Abbasia Campus to participate in a walk.

The participants would recite national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir. Later on, university buses would carry participants to Noor Mahal to visit Weapons and Equipment Display.

