Defence Day To Be Observed In Dignified Manner: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Sunday directed the all four deputy commissioners to make sure Pakistan Defence Day is celebrated in a dignified manner in their respective districts.

Apart from ensuring the organization of ceremonies on September 6 at district and tehsil headquarters, they have also been directed for the observance of ceremonies in all government colleges and schools.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting where all four deputy commissioners, as well as officials from the Arts Council and education departments participated. Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the need to plant saplings in all educational institutions and distribute free plants to students in connection with the "Plant for Pakistan" drive on September 6.

