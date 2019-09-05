Defence Day to be observed on 6th

People will observed the Defenece Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and enthusiasm on September 6

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for prosperity and development of the country.

In the city, the main Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony will be held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

The Pak Army and district administration officials will jointly hoist the Hilal-e-Istaqlal, which was conferred upon people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The Pak Army officials will salute Shuhada and lay down wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during special ceremonies.