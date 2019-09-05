Defence Day To Be Observed On 6th
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:09 PM
People will observed the Defenece Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and enthusiasm on September 6
The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for prosperity and development of the country.
In the city, the main Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony will be held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.
The Pak Army and district administration officials will jointly hoist the Hilal-e-Istaqlal, which was conferred upon people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.
The Pak Army officials will salute Shuhada and lay down wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during special ceremonies.