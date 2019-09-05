UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day To Be Observed On 6th

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

Defence Day to be observed on 6th

People will observed the Defenece Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and enthusiasm on September 6

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :People will observed the Defenece Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and enthusiasm on September 6.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for prosperity and development of the country.

In the city, the main Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony will be held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

The Pak Army and district administration officials will jointly hoist the Hilal-e-Istaqlal, which was conferred upon people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The Pak Army officials will salute Shuhada and lay down wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during special ceremonies.

Related Topics

Army Sialkot Daska September Gold

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

37 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

40 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Moscow Court Sentences Programmer Kotov to 4 Years ..

15 seconds ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Students plant saplings at Jillani Park

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.