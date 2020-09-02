Defence Day to be observed with highlighting Indian atrocities in IOK: Mahindar Pal Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minorities affairs, MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said the Defence Day would be marked with highlighting atrocities of Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, he said like past, this year too, they would observe the day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the country's support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

He hailed armed forces of the country are always ready to lay down their lives for the country's defence. He went on saying that during the war of 1965, our armed forces played vital role in keeping the enemy at bay, protecting the border in coward attack during darkness of the night.

"The armed forces' capability to defend Pakistan got stronger than before and they will give a befitting response if any enemy thought minutely to create misadventure in our homeland," he said.

He said Pakistan held great esteem the bravery of its warriors who had bound enemy to lick the dust in its attack. India must remember the fact the armed forces were fully capable of defeating any kind of adventurism from external or internal elements, he maintained.