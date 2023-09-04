Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that Defence Day on September 6 would be observed with zeal and fervor in the province.

Talking to APP, he said the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country, and they will always be remembered.

He said the Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan Awards will be held on September 5 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our shining stars on their extraordinary and selfless efforts to change the landscape of Balochistan.