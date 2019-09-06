Defence Day to reinforce commitment to sacrifice for Pakistan: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his message on Defence Day has said that September 6 reminded us of the bravery and courage of our armed forces for making the defence of the motherland impregnable and safeguarding the lives of fellow countrymen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his message on Defence Day has said that September 6 reminded us of the bravery and courage of our armed forces for making the defence of the motherland impregnable and safeguarding the lives of fellow countrymen. He said this was a day to reinforce and reinstate our commitment that we will not hesitate in sacrificing our personal interests for sake of the nation, the state and the country.

Chairman Senate said that the sacrifices of our soldiers will not go waste. He said that Armed Forces of Pakistan have always defended the homeland and their role against the anti-state and anti-country elements was widely acknowledged.

He said that Modi led India should not have any misunderstanding about Pakistan's commitment to stand with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He paid tribute to those who were martyred while defending the country and those who received blows on bodies but remained steadfast in defence of the country. He remarked that our soldiers and people from other spheres of life always have given the most profound sacrifices by laying down their lives.