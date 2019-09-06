Defence Day to remember sacrifices of martyrs: Minister for Communication and Works Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan

Minister for Communication and Works Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan Friday while paying tribute to martyrs of security forces for the sake of motherland said that the armed forces of Pakistan has made the country's border impregnable by rendering great sacrifices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communication and Works Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan Friday while paying tribute to martyrs of security forces for the sake of motherland said that the armed forces of Pakistan has made the country's border impregnable by rendering great sacrifices.

In his message in connection with Defence Day, he said the Defence Day was celebrated to remember our martyrs and pay them tribute and also expressed gratitude to the bereaved families of martyrs.

He said on this Defence Day the whole Pakistani nation stand with people of occupied Kashmir in the struggle for freedom. He said together we should have to work for the development and prosperity of the country while shunning our internal difference and extend full support to Pak Armed Forces for protection of motherland from any aggression.