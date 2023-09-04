Defence Day To Show Solidarity With Martyrs: Raisani
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 11:11 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for sports Nawabzada Jamal Raisani on Monday said that September 6 was the day of our martyrs due to their eternal sacrifices we are living in a free country.
Talking to APP, he said that observing this day was to express solidarity with martyrs and convey the message that the people stand with them, therefore I request people not to forget their sacrifices.
He said that martyrs are national heroes forever due to their bravery and sacrifices for the country.