MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Overseas Commission District Multan arranged walk to pay tribute to armed force for their bravery in Indo-Pak war 1965.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information Punjab Nadeem Qureshi addressing the participants stated that martyrs were our asset and proud. The sacrifices of martyrs gave life to the nations, he stated and added that masses were standing by armed forces.

Qureshi also observed that masses of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would continue to hold struggle for independence.

The innocent masses are facing brutalities by Indian forces.

The masses are suffering from different problems due to curfew in (IIOJK) for over one year . The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan for dear homeland and express solidarity with the masses of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On this occasion, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Syed Abid Imam Shah, Qurban Fatima, Mian Muhammad Majid and many others also spoke to the audiences.