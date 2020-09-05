UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Walk Held To Pay Tribute To Armed Forces For Making Country's Defence Strong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Defence Day Walk held to pay tribute to armed forces for making country's defence strong

Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Overseas Commission District Multan arranged walk to pay tribute to armed force for their bravery in Indo-Pak war 1965

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Overseas Commission District Multan arranged walk to pay tribute to armed force for their bravery in Indo-Pak war 1965.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information Punjab Nadeem Qureshi addressing the participants stated that martyrs were our asset and proud. The sacrifices of martyrs gave life to the nations, he stated and added that masses were standing by armed forces.

Qureshi also observed that masses of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would continue to hold struggle for independence.

The innocent masses are facing brutalities by Indian forces.

The masses are suffering from different problems due to curfew in (IIOJK) for over one year . The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan for dear homeland and express solidarity with the masses of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On this occasion, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Syed Abid Imam Shah, Qurban Fatima, Mian Muhammad Majid and many others also spoke to the audiences.

Related Topics

India Multan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Young Jammu Independence From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif should not return to Pakistan unless ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey, Northern Cyprus to Hold Military Drills Am ..

6 minutes ago

Five days anti-polio drive to start from Sept 21 i ..

6 minutes ago

Construct of sports stadium in Kahuta on cards

9 minutes ago

KP Education department to conduct random coronavi ..

9 minutes ago

Bottas tops Monza practice, high speed drama for H ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.