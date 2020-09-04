Defence Day: Youth Parliament to hold webinar on Sept 6-8

The Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) would arrange series of webinars from Sept 6 to 8 to pay homage to the heroes and ghazis of 1965 war with India when our armed forces not only foiled attack of enemy but also inflicted humiliating defeat on it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) would arrange series of webinars from Sept 6 to 8 to pay homage to the heroes and ghazis of 1965 war with India when our armed forces not only foiled attack of enemy but also inflicted humiliating defeat on it.

The senior retired officers from all wings of Pakistan Armed Forces including Army, Air Force and Navy would take part in the panel discussions, while prominent personalities like singer Jawad Ahmad and anchor person Imran Khan would also highlight the significance of the Day, PYP President Muhammad AbuBakar told APP here on Friday.

He said the PYP would also organise a competition on social media in which large number of people would be participating to show their love for the country and armed forces of Pakistan.

The speakers in panel discussion would shed light on the inspiring and untold stories of war heroes besides highlighting the significant role of general people during 1965 Indo-Pak war, the PYP president said.

The webinar regarding Pakistan Air Force Day (Sept 7) and Pakistan Navy (Sept 8) would also be held on the social media in which the tales of war heroes including MM Alam and others would be narrated.