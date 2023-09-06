Open Menu

Defence Day: Zardari Pays Tribute To Sept 6 Heroes

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Defence Day: Zardari pays tribute to Sept 6 heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari while paying tribute to all the heroes of September 6 on Wednesday said the whole nation stood united and was always ready to defend every inch of the motherland.

In a message on Defense Day issued by the party secretariat, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ensured the defense of the country by giving nuclear programme, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto strengthened the defense of the homeland by giving missile technology.

"Today, no enemy can even think about attacking our country because of the strong defense system, adherence to the constitution and an empowered parliament are guarantees to the country's security," he added.

Asif Zardari stressed the need to purge 'The beautiful valleys of the country' of anti-state and terrorist elements.

