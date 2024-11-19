Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Global defense experts are showing deep interest in IDEAS 2024 exhibition

KARACH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The 12th edition of defence exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2024, will begin in the Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday.

The exhibition has been organized to showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defense equipment, weapon systems and vehicles. Global defense experts are showing deep interest in the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.

Defense production and exports are amongst the priorities of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

At IDEAS 2024, there will be an exhibition of weapons, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, and naval ships, along with submarines, drones, missiles, cyber defense systems, satellites and electronic warfare technologies.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing a key role in strengthening the defense industry globally and ensuring national security. Key countries from Asia, the middle East, and South-West Asia will participate in IDEAS 2024, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and others.

The IDEAS team will coordinate networking through modern facilities and software to ensure smooth interaction.