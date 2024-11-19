Defence Exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' Begins In Karachi Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:38 AM
Global defense experts are showing deep interest in IDEAS 2024 exhibition
KARACH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The 12th edition of defence exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2024, will begin in the Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday.
The exhibition has been organized to showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defense equipment, weapon systems and vehicles. Global defense experts are showing deep interest in the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.
Defense production and exports are amongst the priorities of Special Investment Facilitation Council.
At IDEAS 2024, there will be an exhibition of weapons, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, and naval ships, along with submarines, drones, missiles, cyber defense systems, satellites and electronic warfare technologies.
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing a key role in strengthening the defense industry globally and ensuring national security. Key countries from Asia, the middle East, and South-West Asia will participate in IDEAS 2024, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and others.
The IDEAS team will coordinate networking through modern facilities and software to ensure smooth interaction.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres of adulterated milk53 seconds ago
-
300 electric buses for Lahore by year-end: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot21 minutes ago
-
Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir, More snowfall on Neelam valley peaks predicted21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,600 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Spanish senators discover unforgettable charms in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Health expert urged citizen to take precautionary measures during unfavorable weather conditions2 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to attend ceremony in safe environment: ETPB official11 hours ago
-
AJK President urges South Africa-based Kashmiri expatriates to accelerate efforts to raise Kashmir i ..11 hours ago
-
AJK HC dismisses both writ petitions challenging "The Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance- ..12 hours ago
-
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 2112 hours ago