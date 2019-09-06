Defence, Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across division

FAISALABAD, Sept 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country, Defence and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the Faisalabad division with a firm resolve and commitment for defending the motherland.

Rich tribute was paid to the martyrs and ghazis and solidarity was expressed with the Kashmiri brethren.

Various programs were held to commemorate the courage and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan armed forces and other law enforcement agencies for the defence of the motherland and during war against terrorism.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of martyrs and independence of held Kashmir from clutches of India.

The officers of divisional and district administration along with the parliamentarians visited the residences of the families of the martyrs of Pak armed forces.

The district administration arranged a seminar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in connection with the Defence Day.

Parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai, Sonia Ali, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram, President Chamber of Commerce Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Memebers of District Peace Committee Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Haider, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, DG FDA Aamir Aziz, DG PHA Ch Asif, Officers and staff of different departments, students of various educational intuitions and large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the commissioner paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army.

He said, "Pakistan is facing numerous internal and external challenges but our defense is invincible and we are fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also have the power to give decisive and befitting response to enemies." He said that the everlasting sacrifices of the Pak Army Martyrs could not be forgotten.

The divisional commissioner said that every person of Pakistani nation possessed capabilities for the defence of the motherland and whole nation had fought war along with Pak Army against India in September 1965.

He said that every conspiracy against Pakistan would be foiled with national unity.

He appreciated the arrangements of seminar in connection with Defence Day and said the youngster of the nation were strong rock before enemies of the country.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar presented salute to the struggle and sacrifices of the Pak Army on the internal and external front for the protection of Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation was renewing its pledge on Defence Day that no sacrifice would be avoided for the defence and solidarity of the country. He expressed his determination that nefarious designs of enemies of Pakistan would be foiled.

Addressing the seminar the deputy commissioner and CPO said, "We are proud of our heroes and martyrs and will not forget their sacrifices rendered while protecting the nation and country." Later, Divisional Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the photo exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery in which the portraits of the martyrs of armed forces, other law enforcement agencies and civil society were displayed.

On Defence Day, Divisional Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, CPO, alongwith parliamentarians Sh.Khurram Shahzad, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Firdous Rai visited residences of martyrs families at Faiz Abad, Hajveri Town and Canal road. They paid rich tributes to the martyrs' sacrifices.

They also went to Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs.

They offered Fateha and saluted the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din and Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad met the families of martyrs at Tehsil Jaranwala and Samundri. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs.

Defence Day was also observed at tehsil headquarters and assistant commissioners along with parliamentarians and other officers participated in the Defense Day ceremonies.

The ceremonies regarding Defense & Kashmir Solidarity Day were also held at Government College University Faisalabad, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Government Staff Training College, Social Welfare Department.