Defence, Kashmir solidarity day observed at Pakistan embassies in Dubai, Colombo

The 54th Defence Day of Pakistan was observed at embassies of Pakistan in Dubai and Colombo and in line with the government decision to commemorate this year's Defence Day as "Kashmir Solidarity Day", the congregations also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):The 54th Defence Day of Pakistan was observed at embassies of Pakistan in Dubai and Colombo and in line with the government decision to commemorate this year's Defence Day as "Kashmir Solidarity Day", the congregations also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaking to the gathering of Pakistani community in Dubai, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Ghulam Dastgir paid tribute to the martyrs and their families and hailed the courage and professionalism of the Armed forces of Pakistan, said a message reaching here.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and condemning the atrocities of the Indian armed forces, the ambassador said the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through aggression, nor they could be deprived of their right to self-determination.

Similarly, while speaking to a gathering in Colombo, Chief Guest, Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka, Gen. (Retd) Shantha Kottegoda, in his remarks, said that Pakistan had been a true friend of Sri Lanka.

He recalled that Pakistan has rendered unconditional support to Sri Lanka for elimination of most ruthless terrorist outfit of the world. The Government and people of Sri Lanka will never forget the moral and material support of Pakistan, he underscored.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lankan armed forces had maintained close cooperation, especially in providing training to large number of military personnel of Sri Lanka.

In his remarks, High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat said that Pakistan believes in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability by resolving all disputes and conflicts.

He added that Kashmir dispute wass an internationally recognized issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. He urged the international community and the United Nations to fulfill their 'Responsibility to Protect' innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by occupying military forces in State of Jammu & Kashmir.