Defence Lawyer Concludes Cross-examination With Witness

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The defence lawyer on Wednesday concluded his cross-examination with prosecution witness in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference against Ishaq Dar and co-accused including Naeem Mehmood, Mansor Raza Rizvi and others.

During the course of proceeding, the lawyer of co-accused Qazi Misbah concluded his cross examination with witness and National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Nadir Abbas.

The witness said that it was a false allegation that fake tax reports were prepared against Ishaq Dar. The supplementary reference were prepared under evidence and facts.

The IO said that nothing was hid from the Supreme Court regarding the assets of former finance minister. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi objected over the cross-examination and said that the lawyer was just focusing on Dar case despite he was not his lawyer.

After this, the court adjourned the case till March 17.

