Defence lawyers conclude arguments in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Noor Mukadam murder case has come near to the conclusion as all the defence lawyers have concluded their final arguments in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani resumed hearing of the case on Monday during which counsels for all the accused in the case presented final arguments.

At the outset of the hearing, advocate Shahzad Qureshi, the counsel for the five Therapyworks employees, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas, gave arguments.

The counsel in response to a question raised by the judge, said that these people had reached the crime scene at around 8:00PM and no one of them tried to wipe any evidence as their entire conduct is recorded in the DVR.

Qureshi requested the court to acquit his clients as it was proved from the DVR that instead of removing any evidence from the spot, they seized the main accused Zahir Jaffer and informed the police about the occurrence of this sad incident.

Akram Qureshi, lawyer for owner of Therapyworks Tahir Zahoor also gave final arguments and said that his client was accused of being getting instruction from Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee as they called him when they learnt about the murder. However, he added, no record other than the CDR was found through which the prosecution could prove this accusation.

Then Asmat Adamjee's lawyer Asad Jamal presented final arguments and asserted that it was never clarified who informed the police about the murder.

He said that his client was accused of not reporting the murder to the police, and removing the evidence from the scene. However, the crime scene in-charge never said that an attempt was made to wipe the evidence, he added.

In the end, the counsel for Noor's family, advocate Shah Khawar started giving final arguments but the judge asked him to continue tomorrow (Tuesday) as the court time had ended.