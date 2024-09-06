Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed on Friday (today) to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed unwavering commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day, they said Pakistan's armed forces are vigilant and ever-ready to respond to any challenge.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari paid homage to Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.

He said Pakistan seeks peace and stability in the region and is committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.

However, enduring peace is only possible when suffering of the Kashmiri people is ended.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of armed forces, who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked Pakistan across the international border on this day in 1965.

He said Pakistan believes in dialogue over conflict and in cooperaton over confrontration.

The Prime Minister said our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper and address issues like poverty health and education.

The Prime Minister said Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immiedate settlement accoridng to the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, in a message on Social Media platform X, the Prime Minister has said the entire nation honours the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs as well as all those who fought valiantly for Pakistan's defense.

In a post on his X handle, he emphasized the need for drawing inspiration from Shuhada and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the Spirit of September and in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He called for embracing the values of hard work, integrity and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for Pakistan.