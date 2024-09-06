Defence, Martyrs Day Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:42 PM
The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed on Friday (today) to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.
It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.
The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.
Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed unwavering commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.
In their separate messages on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' Day, they said Pakistan's armed forces are vigilant and ever-ready to respond to any challenge.
In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari paid homage to Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.
He said Pakistan seeks peace and stability in the region and is committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.
However, enduring peace is only possible when suffering of the Kashmiri people is ended.
In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of armed forces, who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked Pakistan across the international border on this day in 1965.
He said Pakistan believes in dialogue over conflict and in cooperaton over confrontration.
The Prime Minister said our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper and address issues like poverty health and education.
The Prime Minister said Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immiedate settlement accoridng to the UN Security Council resolutions.
Meanwhile, in a message on Social Media platform X, the Prime Minister has said the entire nation honours the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs as well as all those who fought valiantly for Pakistan's defense.
In a post on his X handle, he emphasized the need for drawing inspiration from Shuhada and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the Spirit of September and in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He called for embracing the values of hard work, integrity and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day26 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program36 minutes ago
-
P@SHA delegation visits PTA36 minutes ago
-
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid41 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for souls of Martyrs45 minutes ago
-
Public hearing on Abbottabad city master plan held45 minutes ago
-
NADRA DG visits SRSO Complex, offers support for Rural Communities45 minutes ago
-
KP Traders pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces on defence day45 minutes ago
-
Our brave soldiers prove in 1965 war readiness to protect every inch of homeland: CEO KWSC45 minutes ago