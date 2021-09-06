UrduPoint.com

Defence & Martyrs' Day Calls To Renew Spirit Of Loyalty, National Service: Losar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Defence & Martyrs' Day calls to renew spirit of loyalty, national service: Losar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :On the occasion of the 56th Defence Day of Pakistan, Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the sovereignty of their beloved motherland.

He said this glorious day, where the whole Pakistani nation stood side by side its armed forces, calls upon us to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan, said a news release.

Losar also emphasized the need for fostering collective realization and wisdom, saying these traits were mandatory to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemy.

He concluded with the slogans of PakistanZindabad! And Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad!

