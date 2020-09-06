Defence & Martyrs Day celebrated in KP with national enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, Defence and Martyrs Day was celebrated with great national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of armed forces of the country who laid down their lives for defence of the motherland.

Special functions in military cantonments were held where speakers paid glowing tributes to all martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 and others wars.

Great tributes were paid to recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, including hero of Kargil, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed for their indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance.

According to ISPR, Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards to officers and soldiers on defence and martyrs day in Peshawar Cantt here on Sunday.

9 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to officers and soldiers.

Awards of Shahuada were received by their relatives.

The ceremony was attended by serving Army officers and families of the shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid Floral wreath at Yaadgar -i-Shahuda and prayed for the martyrs.