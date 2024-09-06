Open Menu

Defence & Martyrs Day Marked In Schools

September 06, 2024

Defence & Martyrs Day marked in schools

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Defence and Martyrs Day was celebrated in different schools in commemoration of the historic victory of Pakistan Armed Forces against enemy aggression during the 1965 September war. Different activities were organised in various schools and colleges of the city to pay tributes to the nation's martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives while defending the motherland.

Special prayers were offered for the stability and peace of the country. Heads of institutions shed light on services of valour soldiers of the armed forces in defending the country.

Students were cognised on the strategic and territorial challenges being by Pakistan. They were also informed about the responsibilities and duties of students in making Pakistan a secure and peaceful country.

The students presented beautiful taeblows showing their affiliation with the armed forces. In morning assemblies, students also presented speeches and sang national songs.

The students from the Cantt areas gathered outside their schools and organised a smart rally while raising slogans for Pakistan.

