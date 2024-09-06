Open Menu

Defence, Martyrs Day Observed Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Defence and Martyrs Day was observed on Friday here and across the country to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. On the Defense Day, ceremonies were also organised in Lahore and Islamabad, and martyrs were saluted.

In Lahore, Major Shabbir Sharif's grave was covered with flowers and wreaths were laid. The ceremony was started with recitation from Holy Quran. Major General Rao Imran Sartaj of GC 11, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, laid wreaths on Major Shabbir Sharif's grave.

The Pak Army team offered a salute, while Fateha was recited on behalf of citizens and military officers. The family members of Major Shabbir Sharif took part in the ceremony.

In other parts of the country, people placed flowers on memorials of martyrs and Fateha was recited. Along with the officers and jawans, families of the martyrs also participated and prayed for high ranks of martyrs in Jannah.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. In this connection, special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fateha and Quran Khawani was also held for the martyrs.

