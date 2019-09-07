Defence, Martyrs Day observed in Canada

Pakistan's High Commission in Canada hosted a ceremony to pay homage to the brave and valiant armed forces of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in the Canadian capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan's High Commission in Canada hosted a ceremony to pay homage to the brave and valiant armed forces of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in the Canadian capital city.

Addressing the ceremony, High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar, said that courage, bravery and sacrifices rendered by our armed forces for the defence of our homeland was second to none, said a press release received on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan armed forces had offered ultimate sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the people of Pakistan and for sovereign invincibility.

� While referring to the current human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the high commissioner reiterated�solidarity with�the�Kashmiri brethren and renewed�the�resolve�of�continuing�to support�the�right to self-determination�of Kashmiris.

� He added that while Pakistan was committed for peaceful and negotiated settlement of Kashmir issue, it would always be ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We want to send a message to the Kashmiri people that they are not alone, Pakistan is observing this day as Kashmir Solidarity Day," he concluded.

��������� He also read out the Defence and Martyr's Day messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister. A special message from Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed's son was also read out.