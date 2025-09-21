Defence minister affirms firm,honorable commitment to safeguard Saudi Arabia like its own soil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Sunday stated that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other broader Muslim Ummah are firmly united in their resolve to defend their lands against any threat, affirming that Pakistan will protect Saudi Arabia with the same unwavering determination as it safeguards its own homeland.

In an exclusive interview on a private news channel from abroad, he firmly declared that under any circumstances will both countries, along with other Muslim nations, stand united in defense of one another.

He emphasized the deep bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting that the two nations share a unique and sacred relationship.

He expressed that Pakistan holds Saudi Arabia in the highest regard, likening it to the respect it has for its own pure and cherished homeland.

He further stated that if Saudi Arabia faces any threat, Pakistan will stand firmly and protect it with the same dedication and honor as it defends its own land.

This commitment is rooted not only in strategic alliance but also in the shared faith and values that unite the Muslim Ummah, he mentioned.

He emphasized that Muslims across the globe desire to build an alliance like NATO, promoting unity and joint protection against common threats.

Responding to a query, Asif warned strongly that if India even thinks about attacking Pakistan, it should remember that Saudi Arabia will stand firmly alongside Pakistan.

He said the agreement includes all aspects of defense and wherever possible, Pakistan will serve and support Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is under threat from Israel, but the greater message urges Muslim countries to unite closely, much like the different parts of a human body, to defend and support one another, he concluded with these remarks.