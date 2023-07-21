Open Menu

Defence Minister Calls For Devising National Action Plan For Water Conservation In Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:03 PM

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation in country

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan is blessed with ample quantity of water and natural resources, but there is need of carefully and cautiously utilization of water and other natural resources.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday called for devising a national action plan for water conservation in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan is blessed with ample quantity of water and natural resources, but there is need of carefully and cautiously utilization of water and other natural resources.

He said we should also make practical efforts to stop wastage of water and launch a campaign in this connection.

Khawaja Asif said ways and methods for water conservation and stopping the wastage of water should also be made part of the curriculum.

He said the government also faced resistance from different sections of the society in implementing its energy conservation plan as it is human nature to resist any major change, but consistency is the prime factor to keep the change intact.

Khawaja Asif said we should also promote awareness for bringing behavioural change in the society, which is need of the hour.

He urged the media to support government's efforts to create awareness in the society about water conservation.

