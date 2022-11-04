UrduPoint.com

Defence Minister Calls For Transparent Inquiry Into Into Attack On Imran Khan's Long March

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's long march

Khawaja Asif says using this incident for political gains and hurling baseless accusations against the Prime Minister, and others should be avoided

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has called for a transparent inquiry into the incident of firing on PTI’s long march to expose the real culprits behind this crime.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, he said using this incident for political gains and hurling baseless accusations against the Prime Minister, the Interior Minister, and others should be avoided. He said a Joint Investigation Team should be constituted in order to ensure transparent and credible probe to apprehend culprits involved in this incident.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Noor Alam Khan said it is highly regrettable that workers of a political party are involved in running a defamatory campaign against officers of state institutions.

He said protests outside senior officers of security institutions are regrettable.

Salahuddin Ayubi said violence cannot be justified for political objectives.

Condemning firing on PTI’s march, Shazia Marri said there should be no violence in protest demonstrations. She said the firing incident should be thoroughly probed.

At the outset, newly elected parliamentarian Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti took oath as Member of the National Assembly today. He belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and elected from Sargodha.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath.

The House will now meet on Monday at five p.m.

