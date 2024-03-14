Defence Minister casts his vote in Senate by polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday cast his vote in the Senate by elections being held on six vacant seats of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The voting process for by-elections on six vacant Senate seats was underway here at the Parliament House.

The members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will elect six senators in the by-polls, whereas the voting would continue till 4pm.

The six senate slots got vacant after the senators got elected to the national and provincial assemblies including one seat from the Federal capital, three from Balochistan and two from Sindh.