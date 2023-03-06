Defence Minister condemns Bolan explosion

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast on a Balochistan Constabulary van in Bolan that left nine policemen martyred and 13 wounded.

The minister, in a statement, expressed his grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Khawaja Asif said the enemy could not shake the resolve of the security forces with its nefarious designs.

He said, "We are proud of our brave army and police personnel. The nation and the security forces have defeated terrorism before and will continue to do so."The Defence Minister added that the entire Pakistani nation was standing firm besides its forces and police.