Defence Minister Condemns Seema Case, Assures Justice To Family Of Victim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Defence Minister condemns Seema case, assures justice to family of victim

Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday condemned the violence and brutalities committed against five-year-old Seema and directed police authorities to conduct investigations keeping in view the findings of post mortem, forensic report and statements of witnesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday condemned the violence and brutalities committed against five-year-old Seema and directed police authorities to conduct investigations keeping in view the findings of post mortem, forensic report and statements of witnesses.

He was talking to media after offering condolence to family of Seema in Khawesgi Payan area of Nowshera. He said the Federal and provincial governments have already completed legislation so that the culprit could not escape form law.

Defence minister said government of PTI was making incessant efforts to address problems being faced by masses, adding, available resources would be utilized to ensure justice to victim family.

He said Deputy Inspector General Mardan Range and District Police Officer Nowshera have been directed to investigate the case following modern guidelines. He said negligence of any kind in investigation would not be accepted.

He said that Khyber Pakhtinkhwa Chief Minister would also be approached to provide legal and financial help to family of the victim.

Pervaiz Khattak said culprit is an Afghani, Syed Wali and belongs to Kumar. He said a team of lawyers would be constituted to pursue the case and the whole litigation process would be monitored by both provincial and federal government.

The minister said a joint investigation team would also be formed that would consider all aspects of case before start of court proceedings.

He said Prime Minister, Imran Khan and leadership of PTI is endeavouring to steer country out of crises and to strengthen economy affected by corona pandemic.

He said that our efforts have drawn worldwide praise and very soon nation and country would witness end of corona pandemic.

Corona has impacted almost every economy of the world and situation was worst if result oriented steps were not taken by Prime Minister, he stated.

