Defence Minister Condoles Demise Of Ejaz Shah's Brother

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:57 PM

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's brother

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Monday condoled the demise of the brother of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Sha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Monday condoled the demise of the brother of Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah.

The Federal Minister for Defence expressed sorrow and regret over the death of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah's brother, said a ministry statement.

The Defence Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Brig (R) Ejaz Shah and his family.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the elevation of his ranks hereafter.

More Stories From Pakistan

