Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter-ministerial committee on AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder on Friday convened the first meeting of Inter Ministerial Committee on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting was co-chaired by Prime Minister of AJK, Ch Anwar ul Haq, whereas Minister for Water Resources, Ahmed Irfan Aslam and members from relevant federal ministries also participated in the meeting, a news release said.

Matters pertaining to AJK government in consultation with the relevant ministries and divisions in the Federal Government came under discussion.

Minister for S&GAD, AJK, Minister for Energy and Water Resources AJK and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs AJK along with the Chief Secretary AJK attended the meeting.