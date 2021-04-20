Defence Minister grieves over death of Nasir Durrani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of Defense, Pervaiz Khattak has expressed condolence over the death of former IG Police Nasir Khan Durrani.

Expressing heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family, Pervaiz Khattak prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also praised the services of Nasir Durrani and his contribution for the development of KP police force.