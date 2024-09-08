Defence minister holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif today held an "Open Court" at his residence at Sialkot Cantonment.

He listened public problems and complaints sympathetically besides issuing orders on several applications for quick relief. Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshed Malik and local PML-N leaders were also present.