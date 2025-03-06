Defence Minister Honored With ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defence and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday was honored with the “Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award” for his contributions in promoting the bilateral relations of Ethiopia and Pakistan.
Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula presented the award to the minister during a call on meeting, said a news release.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed existing level of cooperation and explored new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.
Minister Khawaja Asif said the government is committed to strengthen its relations with the African countries, assuring all possible support for enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker congratulated Minister Khawaja Asif on Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
The ambassador also highlighted the crucial role of Ethiopian Airlines in promoting Pakistan's "Look Africa and Engage Africa" policy.
