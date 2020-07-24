ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Friday appreciated the role, contribution and sacrifices of Italy in Afghanistan and emphasised the need to enhance defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italy.

Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on Federal Minister for Defence is his office here , said a press release.

The minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Republic of Italy and wanted to further enhance defence collaboration in different fields.

He mentioned that exchanged military training could be mutually beneficial, as being part of NATO, Italian Armed Forces had valuable military exposure while Pakistan's Armed Forces, who were fighting the war on terror, had rich experience in counter terrorism operations.

The minister conveyed gratitude for facilitating provision of military equipment to Pakistan Air Force.

He further emphasized on the need to explore areas of cooperation in the field of joint defence production.

The minister informed that defence cooperation between Pakistan and Italy was established in 1960's era. It has steadily increased over the past few years. The broad domain of defence cooperation is governed by high level visits, military training and procurement of defence equipment.

During the meeting latest security situation along Pak-Afghan Border and Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in the region came under discussion.